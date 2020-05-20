Police name shooting victim

Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 - 21:36

Police are now in the position to name the man who died after being shot by Police yesterday on Mamaku Road, near Brixton.

He was Allan Neville Rowe, 54, of Brixton.

His body was removed from the scene today and blessed by local kaumatua.

Police will continue to provide support to his family at this difficult time.

The scene examination will continue at Mamaku Road tomorrow, with a scene guard in place overnight, and the road remains closed to through traffic.