Can you help us find Floyd Boyland?

Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 - 22:30

Police are asking for the public's help finding 31-year-old Floyd Boyland, who has been reported missing from the Boulcott, Lower Hutt area earlier today.

Floyd was last seen between 10 and 11am today, and Police and his family have concerns for his welfare.

It's thought he may still be in Lower Hutt but he could be in the wider Wellington region.

Anyone who has seen Floyd or has information that might help us find him is asked to call 111.