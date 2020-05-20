Homicide investigation launched in Rotorua

Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 - 22:05

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead at a residential address in Rotorua this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the property in Owhata about 4.45pm.

On arrival, the body of a man was located.

Police are speaking to another man present at the address and are not looking for anyone else in relation to the death.

A scene guard will remain in place overnight.