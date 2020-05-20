$1 million for Te Puke Lotto player

Wednesday, 20 May, 2020 - 21:48

A lucky Lotto player from Te Puke will be popping the champagne after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Te Puke Four Square in Te Puke.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Te Puke Four Square should check their ticket immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

At Alert Level 2, all of our retail stores are able to re-open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe.

We’ve also extended the claim period for winning paper tickets that expired during the lockdown, so our lucky players won’t miss out on their prizes.

This will apply to Lotto/Powerball, Strike, Keno, Bullseye and Instant Kiwi tickets bought in retail stores, that expired between 26 March 2020 and 13 May 2020. Players have until 4 June 2020 to claim these prizes.

For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.