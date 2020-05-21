'Matariki public holiday call supported'

Thursday, 21 May, 2020 - 09:11

"New Zealand Republic welcomes calls to make Matariki a public holiday. We have a petition to parliament to designate a day to be observed every year to mark the MÄori New Year" said Lewis Holden, Campaign Chair of New Zealand Republic.

New Zealand Republic’s petition is for Matariki to be marked on the day of the next new moon following Pleiades cluster rising in the months of May or June. The exact date would vary every year. This year, the date is 20 July.

"Marking the MÄori New Year, Matariki recognises our indigenous origins, as well as bringing together all peoples of New Zealand at events from public fireworks, festivals, Kapa Haka competitions and many others. It's time to give Matariki official recognition by creating a new public holiday" concluded Mr Holden.