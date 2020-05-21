Neale Park temporary campground to be removed

Thursday, 21 May, 2020 - 10:00

Following the change to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, Nelson Tasman Civil Defence Emergency Management (NTCDEM) is closing down the temporary accommodation site at Neale Park. This site was being used to accommodate people who were living without shelter at the start of the COVID-19 emergency response.

At COVID-19 Alert Levels 3 and 4, people were required to stay in one location and to maintain their bubbles. NTCDEM worked with various agencies to assist those that did not have a permanent place to stay, providing accommodation at various locations around the city. This was to help those people to keep safe in their bubbles.

Neale Park was one location that was set up, with 11 caravans being used over 5 weeks, in cooperation with Nelson City Council who owns the land. Now that the alert level has changed, the caravans are no longer needed. They are now being returned to the hire companies and the security fencing around the area is being removed.

NTCDEM is working with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the Ministry of Social Development, the Nelson Tasman District Health Board and Housing First to ensure that people with long-term housing needs are appropriately supported moving forward. All of the people who were being accommodated in the caravans have had accommodation offered to them elsewhere.

NTCDEM Group Controller Roger Ball wanted to thank the local community for their support during these last few weeks.

"We want to thank the community that live along North Road, and in the surrounding area. A campground is not something that they would expect to have in their neighbourhood, and we want to thank them for their understanding while this site has been in operation during the state of national emergency caused by COVID-19.

Now we are at level 2, we are working with the various agencies to ensure this vulnerable group of people are appropriately supported".