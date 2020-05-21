Nominations open for Civic Honour Awards - council

Thursday, 21 May, 2020 - 12:38

The annual awards are held to recognise an individual, group or organisation that has contributed significantly to Hastings District in the following categories: arts and culture, health and welfare, sport and recreation along with education and youth.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says for more than 30 years council has given out Civic Honours Awards to people who have made a significant difference to our community. "We are really excited that we are able to do it again this year."

"Our past Civic Honours recipients have helped so many people in our community in so many ways. They have organised major sporting, community and cultural events; they have lifted the health and wellbeing of people across all ages; they have worked tirelessly to improve our special parks, reserves and gardens for everyone to enjoy; they have kept our community safe; they have helped and cared for our vulnerable people; they have served in our organisations; they have taught and trained our youth; they have enriched the lives of our not so young people; and they have lifted and empowered people’s lives with music.

"A Civic Honour is the highest award our community can bestow upon a person and while our award recipients are usually very humble, they feel honoured to be recognised for their hard work in giving back to the Hastings district. "There are many people in our community who volunteer a tremendous amount of time to others and we look forward to being able to celebrate them at a special awards night later this year."

Nominations will be judged by the council’s Civic Honours Awards Committee before the final awards are presented at a ceremony in late August.

Nominations are open until Thursday, June 25, 2020. Forms are available at the Hastings, Havelock North and Flaxmere libraries and from council’s Customer Service Centre in Lyndon Road. Alternatively, they can be submitted online - https://www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/our-council/civic-awards/