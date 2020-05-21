Police Ten-7 programme appeals for information into Wellington sexual assaults

Thursday, 21 May, 2020 - 13:31

As part of the investigation into two sexual assaults last November in Wellington, the Police Ten-7 Series will be screening an appeal for information this evening.

On 30 November 2019, two women attended a party on Tasman Street, Mount Cook.

The two women went to sleep in one of the bedrooms at about 4am on 1 December, one of the women was woken up by an unknown male sexually assaulting her.

The woman managed to escape to a bathroom and seek help, meanwhile the offender sexually assaulted a second woman who was asleep.

She fought him off and fled to seek help from other occupants in the flat and the man left. The suspected offender was not known to any of the house occupants or party guests.

Police will be releasing new information in the programme around the similarities to another sexual assault in a different city.

The Police Ten-7 programme will screen this evening (Thursday 21 May) at 7:30pm on TVNZ 2, tune in to see if you can help.