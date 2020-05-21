|
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 1 in Bankside, Selwyn.
The three-vehicle crash that occurred along the Main South Road was reported at 2.15pm.
Early reports indicate there are serious injuries.
The road has been closed and diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.
