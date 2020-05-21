'Timatanga Hou - New beginning' - exhibition by Areena Smith

Thursday, 21 May, 2020 - 17:22

What: Matariki Exhibition 2020

When: 6th June - 12th July

Where: The People’s Gallery. The Tauranga Historic Village, 17th Avenue, Tauranga Contact The Artist: Areena Smith smithact01@gmail.com 0221928270

Contact The Incubator: simone@theincubator .co.nz 075713232

Artist social media /web: Instagram: acts_creative

‘Timatanga Hou - New Beginning’ refers to identifying a shift, change in direction or start of something new. Matariki is acknowledged as not only a celebration of the MÄori new year, but a time of reflection, rejuvenation, and a time of connection.

The cluster of stars identify signs and signals from which we as MÄori, form an understanding of what we expect in the new year, as we come together to celebrate and acknowledge days of the past. Areena Smith is a local creative practitioner of Tauranga Moana. A Bachelor of Creative Industries graduate and 'Friends of the Tauranga Art Gallery' emerging artist winner of 2019.

Areena's passions are based around an expression of a holistic MÄori world view. Her creative practice is aimed at identifying customary visual language and knowledge, utilising contemporary forms of expression through various materials, medium and methodologies.

"This exhibition is a response and collation of past and present artworks, some- in collaboration with my two year old nephew, identify a responsibility between old and young: of working together to share space and create meaningful connections to reflect on at an important time of year. "

"‘Timatanga Hou' is also a reflection of starting my own personal journey as a first time parent, fostering a new approach as a mother to nurture and form new relationships with myself and my child. A recognition of past endeavours from which we look forward to the new adventures ahead. "

The Incubator Creative Hub has a commitment to representing NgÄ Toi MÄori arts and creative education events during Matariki. We are proud to be featuring this talented emerging artist - Simone Anderson Diretor The Incubator Creative Hub.