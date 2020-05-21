Search for missing Tasman trampers update - NZ Police

Thursday, 21 May, 2020 - 18:40

Police will begin utilising a Royal New Zealand Air Force NH90 helicopter and crew tonight in the search for missing trampers Jessica O’Connor and Dion Reynolds.

A land search continued today supported by a drone with infrared capabilities.

Today’s search did locate both footprints and an historic campsite near the Webb River. However we have not yet been able to confirm if either the footprints or the campsite belonged to the pair.

The NH90 helicopter with a crew of four and a medic on board will be used to search inland from the Anatori River mouth.

It will search along river beds and will use night vision goggles to look for light sources, such as fires or torches, which might be being used by the trampers.

Police are asking for anyone who has been around the Anatori, Webb, Kokopu, Independent and Fraser rivers since 8 May and who may have seen the pair to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact Police on 105 and quote event number P042228949.