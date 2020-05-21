Murder charges laid in relation to Hastings death in April 2019 - NZ Police

Thursday, 21 May, 2020 - 19:10

Hawke's Bay Police have arrested and charged four people in connection with the death of Jermaine Ramos in Hastings in April 2019.

Mr Ramos was found deceased at a residential property in Akina, Hastings on 1 April 2019.

Three men - aged 41, 29 and 28 - have been charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

One of the men appeared in Hastings District Court today and was remanded in custody.

The other two men will appear tomorrow, 22 May.

A 37-year-old woman has also been charged with the aggravated robbery of Mr Ramos.