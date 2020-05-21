Appeal for sightings of missing three-year-old

Thursday, 21 May, 2020 - 21:15

Auckland Police are appealing for sightings of a three-year-old girl missing from a Panmure address.

Leiyah is wearing a grey, long-sleeved shirt, denim overalls and white Adidas shoes.

She may have her scooter with her - the scooter is pink with purple wheels and has distinctive curved handles.

Leiyah was last seen in Matapan Road, Panmure at around 5pm.

Police urgently want to hear from anyone who thinks they may have seen Leiyah or her scooter.

We would also ask that people in the area around Matapan Road check their sections and any sheds/garages.

Please call 111 immediately if you have information which could help us locate Leiyah.