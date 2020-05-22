Police charge man with murder following baby's death

|
Police have charged a man with murder following an earlier death of a young baby.
On 13 April 2020, a 3-month-old baby died in Middlemore Hospital after being assaulted at an address in Papatoetoe.
A homicide investigation, Operation Searcy, was later commenced by Counties Manukau Police.
A 21-year-old male is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on 25 May charged with murder in relation to this death.
