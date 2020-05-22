Exciting community fundraising back during level 2 - CCSLT

Friday, 22 May, 2020 - 16:18

We wanted to let you know that John Taylor the Executive Director of Community Connections Supported Living Trust started again his cycling tour of New Zealand!

John started to cycle Tour Aotearoa over a couple of months ago now and managed to finish to cycle the length of Te Ika a Maui twice. He arrived in Wellington just for the start of the lockdown. Now that we are in Alert level 2, John decided to finish what he started. He left on Friday for Picton and started his Te Wai Pounamu's journey. As of Tuesday or so, John was already near Franz Joseph glacier!

Just in case you missed the story behind this cycling fundraiser, I have added below the story behind it.

Jeremy Tapari is a 25-year-old man with a dream to visit his family in Papua New Guinea, Jeremy had to leave his family there as he needed specialist medical care in New Zealand. Jeremy is a New Zealand Citizen who would love to "go home and visit my Brother and Mum."

Recently Jeremy had a kidney transplant and has started a new job, but with costs of travel and having a support person to ensure he travels safely to his destination.

Jeremy is one of over a hundred people with disabilities in the Wellington area supported by Community Connections to live full and independent lives.

Here is our Give a little page and here is the Facebook page where John's sharing updates of his journey. Both Jeremy and John are available for comment, so if you'd like to get in touch with them let me know and I can arrange it.