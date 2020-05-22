Friday, 22 May, 2020 - 17:11

After being put on hold for the COVID-19 lockdown, Household Hazardous Waste Day is back in June. This service gives households the opportunity to register hazardous waste with the Council and drop it off at a given location and time on Saturday, 20 June.

It is essential that hazardous waste is registered with the Council and approved before the day so we can plan for its safe disposal through the proper channels.

The Council’s Waste Advisor, Stuart Hylton, says, "Some people will have cleared out shelves and garages during lockdown and found old unwanted chemicals like batteries, insecticides and solvents, which can be dangerous for children and pets.

"Household Hazardous Waste Day gives people the opportunity to make their homes safer and be secure in the knowledge that they’re doing it in the way that’s best for the environment."

To register, fill in the form on the Household Hazardous Waste Day page on the Whanganui District Council website. Once you have registered, the Council will contact you with a drop-off location and a time between 9.00am and 1.00pm on Saturday, 20 June.

Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a ‘first in, first served’ basis. Only registered and approved waste will be accepted.

Visit the Household Hazardous Waste Day page on the Whanganui District Council website for a list of types of hazardous waste the Council can accept.

For hazardous waste that cannot be accepted on Household Hazardous Waste Day, visit the Resource Whanganui website. The Resource Whanganui website was developed via a collaboration between Whanganui District Council, Sustainable Whanganui and the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre.

"The Resource Whanganui website has a great A-Z directory with information on disposing of a whole range of items. Just click on the letter, whether it’s M for motor oil or P for paint, and you’re taken to the relevant piece of advice for our local context," Stuart Hylton says.