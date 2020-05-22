Search continues for missing Tasman trampers

Friday, 22 May, 2020 - 18:20

The search continues for missing trampers Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds.

There are 27 volunteers currently assisting with the search either in the field or at the forward base, with another eight volunteers set to join the search effort tomorrow.

A fresh search dog was also brought in today to assist.

The infrared drone team and the NH90 helicopter continue to complement ground based searches.

The search has also expanded into the Heaphy Track area, and on the coast towards Farewell Spit.

The weather has been good and clear today which has assisted the search teams’ progress.

The infrared drone will continue to be used overnight to detect any sign of Jessica and Dion, and ground searching will begin again at first light tomorrow.

Police are still working to confirm if either the footprints or a historic campsite located near the Webb River yesterday belong to the pair.

Police are asking for anyone who has been around the Anatori, Webb, Kokopu, Independent and Fraser rivers since 8 May and who may have seen the pair to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact Police on 105 and quote event number P042228949.