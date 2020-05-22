Work begins on Bannockburn Bridge Cycleway

Friday, 22 May, 2020 - 18:33

Work has begun on a cycleway that will be attached to the Bannockburn Bridge. The cycleway will provide a separate space for pedestrians and cyclists to safely cross the Kawarau River, away from vehicles that are using the bridge. It is being located on the upstream side of the bridge, which will enable it to thaw faster on frosty days.

The expected cost of the cycleway is $550,000, with Central Otago District Council and the Central Otago Queenstown Trail Network Trust each funding $135,000. The remaining $280,000 will be funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency as part of the Council’s roading funding.

The work is expected to be completed by mid-August 2020, and is being undertaken by Council’s roading contractor Fulton Hogan.

The Bannockburn Bridge links the Cromwell to Bannockburn and Bannockburn to Clyde sections of the Lake Dunstan Cycle Trail (currently under construction) and future Kawarau Gorge Trail.

There will be traffic management in place for the duration of the work, and there may be periods when the bridge is reduced to one lane.

"We ask that motorists slow down to the required speed while the work is underway. These trails and the bridge cycleway will be great assets in our district, and we look forward to them being used by both locals and visitors to our district," said Martin Alford, Central Otago District Council’s Acting Roading Manager.