Serious crash in Palmerston North

Friday, 22 May, 2020 - 23:50

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious two-car crash in Palmerston North.

The crash on Napier Road/SH 3 happened around 10:15pm.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending the scene.

Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Roberts Line and Limbrick Street.

The injury status of those involved is yet to be confirmed.