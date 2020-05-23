Two dead following Palmerston North crash

|
Two people have died following the serious crash on Napier Road, Palmerston North, last night.
Police were called to the scene of the two-car crash about 10.15pm.
Another person is understood to be in a serious condition.
The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash will continue.
