Resealing south of Wellsford on SH1 to continue into next week

Saturday, 23 May, 2020 - 12:36

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that resealing of SH1 south of Wellsford will continue into next week.

Resealing past the Wellsford Golf Course began on Thursday and will continue on Monday with a lane in each direction open to traffic with temporary speed limits. It may be necessary for short periods to use stop/go traffic management, says Waka Kotahi Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

Once laying of the new seal is completed, temporary traffic lanes will be marked with road cones for several days while the new seal is bedded in. Temporary speed limits will remain in place.

"We thank motorists for their patience and understanding while we carry out this essential maintenance to ensure the road is safe and resilient ahead of Queen’s Birthday Weekend."

Ms Hori-Hoult urged motorists to take care when driving through the work area, be patient, cautious and comply with all temporary speed limits to keep workers safe.

The work is weather dependent and Metservice is forecasting heavy rain overnight Sunday and into Monday for the upper North Island.

Keep up to date with:

- COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/nztaakl

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)