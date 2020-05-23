Missing person in Counties Manukau

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing 25-year-old woman.
Elicia Hughes-Sutherland was reported missing from an address in Papakura on Thursday.
Her vehicle - a grey Mazda Demio, registration JGJ106 - was located in the carpark at Hunua Falls yesterday.
A search and rescue team is today canvassing the area.
Elicia is described as 120cm tall, of small build with grey/blue hair.
Anyone who may have seen her or her vehicle over the last few days is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 200521/6276.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice