Missing person in Counties Manukau

Saturday, 23 May, 2020 - 12:00

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing 25-year-old woman.

Elicia Hughes-Sutherland was reported missing from an address in Papakura on Thursday.

Her vehicle - a grey Mazda Demio, registration JGJ106 - was located in the carpark at Hunua Falls yesterday.

A search and rescue team is today canvassing the area.

Elicia is described as 120cm tall, of small build with grey/blue hair.

Anyone who may have seen her or her vehicle over the last few days is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 200521/6276.