Police continue to appeal for witnesses after pedestrian hit by vehicle

Saturday, 23 May, 2020 - 10:15

Police investigating an incident where a man was struck by a vehicle near Carterton early on Friday morning are still hoping for witnesseses to come forward.

Shortly before 2am on Friday morning, emergency services were called to High Street, Carterton, where a man had been found unconscious on the road.

He was airlifted to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

In a review of CCTV footage of the area, the man is seen walking along the west edge of the highway prior to the incident.

He was wearing dark clothing and white striped scuff sandals.

A number of vehicles have also been identified.

Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth is asking any motorists who travelled through the area at that time and who might have seen the man to come forward and share what they saw.

"We are hopeful the driver in this incident will do the right thing and come forward.

"But we are also working hard to build a picture of what happened.

"If you were driving in the area between 1am and 1.45am, you may be able to add valuable information to our investigation and we are very keen to speak to you."

Anyone with information should call 105, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.