Change Maker is here

Saturday, 23 May, 2020 - 09:30

Change Maker is world class beer, making life a whole lot better for four New Zealanders with intellectual disabilities.

The Change Maker beer range is the brainchild of The Independence Collective, a group of four friends with intellectual disabilities from the KÄpiti Coast. The collective is comprised of Nathan Martin, Janie Tutton, Cameron Stichbury and Neville Pugh.

The beer range has officially arrived in Liquorland stores nationwide and will be available at New World stores soon.

The Independence Collective commissioned three independent brewers to make 15,000 litres of the new Change Maker range - pale ale, pilsner and an IPA.

Each brewery has made 5000 litres (or 10,000 bottles) of beer. Duncan’s Brewing Company in KÄpiti produced the pale ale and Moa Brewing Company in Blenheim made the pilsner, while Auckland’s Behemoth Brewing Company produced the IPA.

The collective members say its name says it all, "We are the change we want to see in the world for both ourselves and for other people with intellectual disabilities."

Change Maker began life as 'Neville', a craft pale ale, brewed in partnership with brewer George Duncan. The group has been selling their beer since October 2018 to KÄpiti bars and cafés, as well as online and at selected events.

You can shop the Change Maker range online here: https://www.changemakerbeer.com/shop