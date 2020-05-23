Further resources deployed in search for missing trampers

Saturday, 23 May, 2020 - 15:30

A team from Alpine Cliff Rescue Mt Cook has now joined the team of volunteers, Police, NZDF, USAR and FENZ already in the field to assist with the search for missing trampers Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds today.

Weather conditions are being monitored and Police are now making plans for incoming bad weather, which may affect search capabilities over the next few days.

Police continue to ask for anyone who has been around the Anatori, Webb, Kokopu, Independent and Fraser rivers since 8 May to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact Police on 105 and quote event number P042228949.