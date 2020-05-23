Three Lotto players share $1 million

Saturday, 23 May, 2020 - 21:30

Three Lotto players from Auckland and Tauranga will be on cloud nine after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to two players from Auckland and one player from Tauranga.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $7 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Dunedin, who took home $300,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Pak n Save Dunedin.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Pak n Save Dunedin should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Are you looking to get your boat back out on the water? Before you do, Coastguard NZ is advising all Kiwis to check that their boat is sorted and safe. With 100% of Lotto NZ profits being returned to over 3,000 good causes each year like Coastguard, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

At Alert Level 2, all of our retail stores are able to re-open, with extra health and safety measures in place to keep our customers safe.

We’ve also extended the claim period for winning paper tickets that expired during the lockdown, so our lucky players won’t miss out on their prizes.

This will apply to Lotto/Powerball, Strike, Keno, Bullseye and Instant Kiwi tickets bought in retail stores, that expired between 26 March 2020 and 13 May 2020. Players have until 4 June 2020 to claim these prizes.

For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.