Bad weather affects search for missing trampers

Sunday, 24 May, 2020 - 13:55

The search for missing trampers Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds has continued today with support from FENZ, LandSAR, USAR, NZDF, Mt Cook Alpine Cliff Rescue, and other volunteers.

Earlier, an aerial shoreline search from the Kahurangi Lighthouse north to Farewell Spit did not locate anything of note.

Up to 100ml of rain is expected in the area in the next 24 hours.

As such, search efforts will focus on areas that are safe to operate in through the rain, and teams in more exposed areas will pull out for their safety.

Police continue to ask for anyone who has been around the Anatori, Webb, Kokopu, Independent and Fraser rivers since 8 May to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact Police on 105 and quote event number P042228949.