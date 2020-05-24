Recovery operation at Cape Farewell

Sunday, 24 May, 2020 - 14:25

An operation is underway to recover a body at Cape Farewell today.

Police received a call yesterday afternoon reporting personal items had been found on a clifftop track.

A drone was deployed to canvass the area, and located the body of a man some way down the cliff.

Police Search and Rescue along with an Alpine Cliff Rescue team are working to recover the body.

The man's death is not connected to the search for missing trampers Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.