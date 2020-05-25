Homicide detectives search Hamilton address

Monday, 25 May, 2020 - 09:15

Hamilton Police investigating the murder of 40-year-old Sao Young have executed a search warrant at a Casey Avenue address this morning.

The Armed Offenders Squad and Police detectives are currently at the scene.

A forensic examination will take place over coming days.

Detective Senior Sergeant William Loughrin said a number of people connected to Mr Young have already been spoken to enabling Police to build a picture of his last movements.

"Mr Young was last seen alive on the evening of Thursday March 12 in the Enderley/Fairfield area of Hamilton.

"We believe this was likely the night he was killed.

"His body was discovered at a rural property in Horsham Downs on Monday 13 April - it was likely transported there after his death," Detective Senior Sergeant Loughrin says.

An investigation team of 30 people, including specialist staff, are working to help provide closure for Mr Young’s family.

Mr Young arrived in New Zealand from Cambodia in 1992 and has been described by many as a gentle person who would not harm anyone.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him on March 12 or have information regarding his death.

Information can be provided to Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 200413/6113 or contacting the Op Kane investigation team directly on 021 191 0879.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.