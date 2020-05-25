Tree felling north of Dunedin from Wednesday morning expect delays

Monday, 25 May, 2020 - 11:11

Tree removal between Waikouaiti and Dunedin from Wednesday, SH1 - expect short delays

People who use State Highway 1, north of Dunedin, should build in some extra time from Wednesday this week.

From Wednesday morning, 27 May, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency crews will be felling pine trees bordering the highway at the northern end of the Kilmog. (The Kilmog hill is 20 km to the north of Dunedin, north of Blueskin Bay, south of Waikouaiti).

"We need to safely remove a number of hazardous trees on a slope bordering the highway," says Waka Kotahi Senior Network Manager Chris Harris.

"Recent site inspections by our highway maintenance team showed that several trees have lost big bows or already collapsed on the slope while others are on a significant lean with minimal ground support. We need to get these trees safely felled before winter," he says.

This work may take up to three days to complete between 7 am and 4 pm each day and road users should build in five-minute delays across these days.

The stand of trees opposite the Merton rest area needing to be felled for road users’ safety:

The work is opposite the Merton rest area at the northern end of the Kilmog Hill, south of Karitane and Waikouaiti.

See map below:

Mr Harris thanked all users of this highway for their patience around road crews and for following directions of the traffic management team.

If everyone builds in a few extra minutes, that will reduce pressure on their journey time, he says.

This work is weather dependent, so if it continues to rain this week, it may be pushed out to later in the week for a start time, says Mr Harris.

Please check this link for updates on timing.

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/13

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/NZTAOS

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)