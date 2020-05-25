|
Police have arrested a man in connection with an incident at a petrol station earlier this month.
On 6 May, a vehicle was allegedly taken from a petrol station’s forecourt on Maunu Road with a young baby inside.
At the weekend, a 52-year-old man was spotted in Auckland by an off-duty Police member and was later arrested by Police.
The man has been charged with the following:
- Dangerous driving
- Driving while disqualified
- Unlawfully takes motor vehicle
- Fail to stop
He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.
