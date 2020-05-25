School students chance to win $500 and showcase the Coromandel

Monday, 25 May, 2020 - 16:08

If you’ve got an interest in making videos - now’s the chance to make $500 for your school and help us promote our local businesses and showcase the Coromandel to the rest of the country.

"We’ve launched this competition to school students around the Coromandel, as a way to promote our domestic tourism and show the rest of the country why we love being here, and why people should come and visit," says our Mayor Sandra Goudie. "You can submit as an individual or as team - with the purpose of the video being to boost the economy through sharing your stories about why you love local, and love the Coromandel."

The Sixty Second Sell Challenge involves:

1 - Making a sixty second video promoting what you love about where you live on the Coromandel and why people should come and visit your neighbourhood.

2 - The winning entry for each category will receive $500 for your school and the video will be showcased through our communication channels and beyond.

It has to be exactly one minute, no shorter or longer.

There are three categories: (Each category wins $500)

Junior School age 5 - 10

Middle School age 10 - 13

Senior School 14 - 17

How to enter:

Pull at team together and register. To register email dana.little@tcdc.govt.nz.

Promote or create a story about where you live in and the reasons why people should come and visit.

Shoot your video. Send it to us in a message on our Facebook page.

The deadline for registrations is Friday 5 June and entries close on Friday 12 June. It will be judged by our panel of experts who will announce the winners on 24 June.