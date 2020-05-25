Missing person - William Schraa

Monday, 25 May, 2020 - 16:42

Canterbury Police are asking for the public’s help finding William Schraa, who was reported missing from an address in Aranui.

William is 44-years-old, and described as being 6ft 3 in height, with a slim to medium build and sandy brown hair.

He was last seen about 4:30 yesterday (Sunday 24 May) in Aranui, possibly wearing a grey zip up hoody, dark blue jeans and black jandals.

His family and Police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts is urged to call 105, quoting file number 200525/7090.