EQC encourages homeowners to lodge a claim for the Levin earthquake

Monday, 25 May, 2020 - 18:39

EQC Deputy Chief Executive Renée Walker says that EQC had received a small number of claims from today’s 5.8 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 37km, centred 30km north-west of Levin.

"This was a slab event, relatively deep, the energy was widely dispersed and therefore felt across the country. It has triggered close to 37,000 felt reports to Geonet, which I understand is a record " said Ms Walker.

"By 3pm today, nearly 60 homeowners have lodged a claim for damage with us."

Under Alert Level 2, all EQC staff are available to help customers. All claim lodgement channels are open and claims continue to be managed and settled.

EQC is also able to organise and attend site visits, following a site safety review and risk assessment to ensure that COVID guidelines are followed.

Ms Walker recognises that the pandemic restrictions may cause some minor delays and frustrations for customers onsite assessments.

"We thank our customers for their patience and hope they recognise these are extraordinary times and that everyone’s health and well-being needs to take priority."

Ms Walker is encouraging any homeowners whose properties may have been damaged by today’s earthquake to go online or contact EQC about lodging a claim.

EQC’s website has more information about what to do after an earthquake on the Get help now - Claims page.