Homicide investigation following death of child in Counties Manukau

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 10:01

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a one-year-old child in Clover Park, Auckland.

Police were called to the address late on 23 May 2020 and despite attempts by staff to revive the child, they have tragically died at the scene.

A post-mortem has been carried out and Police have a team of Detectives investigating this matter.

At this early stage in our investigation, no person or persons has been arrested or charged.

We are unable to comment further at this time.