Holiday weekend opening for New Brighton's hot pools

New Brighton’s beachside hot pools complex, He Puna Taimoana, will open to the public on Saturday.

The pools were originally scheduled to open in early April but the opening was postponed due to the COVID-19 Level 4 lockdown.

"We’re thrilled to announce that He Puna Taimoana will open on Saturday so that people can enjoy the complex over the Queen’s Birthday holiday weekend,’’ says Christchurch City Council Head of Recreation, Sports and Events Nigel Cox.

"After the events of the last couple of months I am sure lots of people are going to really welcome the chance to have a relaxing soak in the hot pools. We are very excited about opening the doors to He Puna Taimoana and offering people a chance to unwind in a beautiful coastal setting,’’ Mr Cox says.

Due to the COVID-19 Alert Level 2 restrictions, He Puna Taimoana will operate at reduced capacity initially. The steam room and the sauna will not be available for use.

People wanting to soak in the hot pools will be able to book into one of four two-hour sessions each day. The first session will be at 10am, the second session at 12.30pm, the third at 3pm, and the final session at 5.30pm. Only 50 people will be allowed into each session.

"People wanting to have a soak in the hot pools will need to make a booking and pay online,’’ Mr Cox says.

"By limiting the numbers to 50 per session, people will be able to keep themselves physically distant from other pool users and we can ensure that everyone gets the most out of the experience.’’

A single entry into He Puna Taimoana will cost Christchurch residents aged over 15-years $14. The cost of admission for a child under 16 or with a Cando high school student ID card will be $10. Children aged three and under will be admitted for free.

Christchurch residents who want to use the pools regularly will be able to get even cheaper admission rates if they take advantage of the multi-entry cards and membership options that will be available.

For example, a monthly pass to the hot pools for a child will be available for $54. If they visit the pools three times a week, each visit will only cost $4.50.

The standard admission charge for those who live outside of Christchurch will be $18 for an adult and $13 for a child.