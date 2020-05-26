Operation Basking sentencing at Auckland High Court

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 12:40

Police acknowledge the sentencing today at Auckland’s High Court for Toko (Ashley) Shane Winter and Kerry Te Amo.

The pair were sentenced to life in jail and will serve at least 19 years before they are eligible for parole for the brutal and callous murder of 17-year-old Dimetrius Pairama.

Dimetrius’ life was cruelly taken in July 2018.

The details of her death, which were heard in court, shocked Police staff and the wider Mangere community.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua of Counties Manukau Police says our thoughts and sympathies continue to be with those who knew and loved Dimetrius.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the investigation team who worked on this case.

Police deal with serious crime everyday but the details of this case were deeply disturbing.

"The hard work of our Public Safety Team officers, CIB staff and Crown solicitors has all led to this outcome today.

I hope today’s sentencing can offer Dimetrius’ family some degree of comfort as they continue to grieve and come to terms with her tragic and senseless death."