Come on Coromandel, show us how Beautiful you are - Council

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 12:21

We all know how beautiful the Coromandel is - now’s the chance to remind the rest of the country by entering the national Beautiful Awards..

"The Beautiful Awards celebrates enviromental excellence and is a great way to celebrate the positive things during these uncertain times," says Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Sandra Goudie.

"One thing that remains certain is the need to look after, enhance, and preserve our beautiful enviroment for our local communities," she says.

In 2018 Plastic-Free Coromandel Town won the Community Group Award, along with the newly-built Hot Water Beach toilet, which won the Plumbing World Best Loo Award.

"This is a great initiative that we want to get behind again this year. We really showed our capabilities by winning two categories in 2018 and this really reflects how much effort our local communities put in to keeping New Zealand beautiful," says our Mayor Sandra Goudie.

This annual competition is open to all individuals, environmental groups, schools, businesses, communities, towns, cities, and councils.

The official awards are across five categories:

Individuals

Communities

Businesses

Places

Towns and Cities.

Entries are valid for projects, campaigns and initiatives which have been completed between 1 August 2019 and 5 August 2020 unless otherwise stipulated in the outlined criteria. This year entries are open until 5 August 2020.

The winners we be announced at the Beautiful Awards Dinner. At this time, they are planning to have it at The Domes Auckland Zoo on the 29 October

You can read more about the Beautiful Awards and each of the different award categories here.