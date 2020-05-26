New exhibition to display original batik wall hangings - council

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 12:56

Everything from native New Zealand birds to African animals will soon be on display at the TaupÅ Museum, as part of an upcoming exhibition by Ann Hay.

The exhibition will feature original batik (the art of decorating cloth using wax and dye) wall hangings, with inspiration for the exhibition taken from a range of subjects, including animals and scenery, like New Zealand mountains, lakes and rural landscapes.

Exhibitions officer Kerence Stephen said the works were intricate and detailed, and beautifully demonstrated high quality batik work.

"The variety of themes in Ann’s wall hangings means there is something for everyone," she said.

Ann lives in Taumaranui, but was born in England and grew up in Kenya. She spent 25 years in Africa and said she enjoyed drawing animals in the game parks using oils and pencils. An art gallery suggested she take up the art of batik as it was an easy art form for tourists to roll up and take home, so Hay taught herself the craft and, over the years, has created her own technique.

Ann has exhibited her work in several African countries, the United Kingdom, the United States, Paris, Australia and New Zealand. Her last exhibition at TaupÅ Museum was in 2016, where she celebrated her 80th birthday and most of the works sold.

The exhibition opens Saturday, May 30 and runs until June 30 in the Niven Room.

TaupÅ Museum is open 7 days from 10am to 4:30pm. Entry is free to Taupo District residents and ratepayers with proof of address and all children. Adult $5, seniors and tertiary students $3.