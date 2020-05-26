Time's nearly up: farmer 'yes' or 'no' vote ends Saturday - DairyNZ

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 13:57

Dairy farmers have just days left to vote on the milksolids levy - which closes 5pm Saturday, May 30.

With around 47 percent of farmer votes now in, DairyNZ chair Jim van der Poel is encouraging all remaining dairy farmers to vote online now.

"Online voting only takes a few minutes to complete and we are keen to see farmers having their say by this Saturday," said Mr van der Poel.

"Southland dairy farmers currently have the highest voter turnout, with around 50 percent of farmers having already cast their vote. This is closely followed by Canterbury/North Otago and the Top of the South Island, with around 49 percent. In the North Island between 43-48 percent of farmers have voted.

"I would also like to remind sharemilkers they are eligible to vote on the milksolids levy. Their voice is important and we want them to have their say too."

Levy paying farmers contribute 3.6c per kilogram of milksolids (kgMS) produced. The levy rate has remained at 3.6c/kgMS since 2008 and will remain at that level for 2020/21. The milksolids levy vote is a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote for each levy payer.

Through the milksolids levy, DairyNZ invests in farm systems, research and development, environmental protection, animal care, biosecurity, building great dairy workplaces, sector sponsorship and supporting vibrant communities.

All levy payers - farm owners, sharemilkers and leaseholders - can vote via www.dairynz.co.nz/vote until 5pm, Saturday May 30 2020.

Results on the milksolids levy vote will be available from June 2 on the DairyNZ website.