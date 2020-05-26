Overnight road closure: Hibiscus Coast Highway on-ramp northbound

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 14:34

The Ara Tūhono - Pūhoi to Warkworth Project advises motorists night works will be starting near the northern end of Johnstones Hill tunnels. The Hibiscus Coast Highway northbound on-ramp to State Highway 1 will be temporarily closed for five nights a week Sunday to Thursday, over three weeks while we complete this work.

The Hibiscus Coast Highway northbound on-ramp will be closed from 09.00 pm - 05.00 am from Tuesday 02 June 2020 to Thursday 25 June 2020. The Hibiscus Coast Highway southbound off-ramp from SH1 will have stop-go traffic management in place to allow traffic to pass in both directions. Dates are weather dependant.

The closure will enable our team to carry out directional drilling across the ramps.

Directional drilling is a trenchless method of installing underground utilities such as pipe or cables in a relatively shallow arc along a prescribed underground path.

"Safety is our highest priority and a reduced speed limit of 30km/h will be in place while works are happening. While we will try to limit disruption to traffic flows, road users should plan ahead and allow more time for their journey" says Northern Express Group (NX2) CEO Vicente Valencia.

NX2 would like to thank drivers for their patience and understanding during this time.

The new four-lane motorway will provide increased safety, more consistent travel times and create a robust and reliable road between Auckland and Northland.

Read more about Ara Tūhono -Pūhoi to Warkworth on our website nx2group.com