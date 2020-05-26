Upper Hutt event funding round open from Queen’s Birthday

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 17:59

Local event organisers are invited to apply for funding support through Council’s annual event funding round from next week. Applications will be open throughout the month from Monday 1 until Tuesday 30 June 2020.

An event fund pool is available to support a number of events in Upper Hutt each year which contribute significantly to the city. Events will play an important role in helping the city recover from the effects of COVID-19 as they encourage community connectedness, city pride, and economic growth. Event types can vary from a music festival to a camping experience, or even a rugby tournament. Event organisers can apply for a grant of up to $5,000.

In order for an event to be considered for funding, applications must demonstrate how the event will support Council in achieving its vision-‘Life. Leisure. Live it!’ through its 5 strategic priorities: Community; Environment; City center; Economy; and Infrastructure. Organisers will also need to be able to provide supporting documentation, including an overview of the event, and a refuse disposal plan.

Understandably, these are uncertain times as COVID-19 has had a huge impact on events this year. Should a future event be affected by COVID-19 restrictions, Council will work with the organiser to postpone the event or find an alternative solution.

Terms and conditions apply. For more information and to apply for a grant under the event funding scheme, please go to upperhuttcity.com/events-fund