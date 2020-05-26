QLDC projects accepted for further consideration

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 18:06

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is expressing cautious optimism at several infrastructure projects being accepted for further consideration under the government’s Crown Infrastructure Partners’ (CIP) ‘Shovel Ready’ fund.

QLDC’s proposal will potentially unlock in excess of $300M in infrastructure projects across the district through spending by central government, Council, Iwi and private interests. This will result in a long-term improvement to local infrastructure and create a significant number of new jobs.

The projects accepted for further consideration are the Cardrona Wastewater Project; upgrades and facilities for the Queenstown Events Centre; WÄnaka Lakefront enhancement; and the Queenstown Town Centre transformation, which includes the Queenstown Street Upgrades project and the Queenstown Arterials project.

The Shotover Delta Waste Water Treatment Plant upgrade project was not accepted for further consideration.

The Infrastructure Reference Group, tasked with finding projects that provided national or regional public health benefits, received 1,924 submissions. 802 of these submissions have gone forward for further consideration. As yet there is no specific timeframe for the confirmation of these projects.

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult said he was pleased to hear five local projects were being considered, although cautioned no decisions about their ultimate future had been made yet.

"It’s great to hear these projects are continuing to be considered for funding. It’s also important to remember they have not been accepted just yet," Mayor Boult said.

"There is plenty of time to go and many decisions to be made. However, Council staff have put a huge amount of hard work into preparing these projects and, if accepted, they will play an important role in supporting the district as it rebounds after the COVID-19 lockdown bringing many employment opportunities and a boost for our local economy."

Further details about the QLDC infrastructure projects can be found here: https://www.qldc.govt.nz/20-04-16-qldc-seeks-boost-to-local-economy-through-infrastructure-developments