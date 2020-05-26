George Street reports make case for upgrade - Dunedin City Council

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 18:17

The economic case for the redevelopment of Dunedin’s George Street is highlighted in new independent reports endorsed at yesterday’s Dunedin City Council meeting.

Council Planning and Environment Committee Chairman Cr David Benson-Pope says the reports underscore exactly why the project is needed and the economic and social benefits it will deliver.

"As the city’s main shopping street, George Street no longer offers the vibrancy of other centres.

"These reports show exactly why investment is needed, and why Council is committed to pressing on with this project."

Councillors at yesterday’s Council meeting voted to accept the reports, endorse the continuation of the George Street upgrade, and reconstitute a Central City Advisory Group to provide feedback throughout the detailed design and business case stages to come.

The George Street Upgrade (budgeted at $28 million) is a major component of the Dunedin City Council’s wider $60 million Central City Plan.

The preliminary design has already been shaped by community consultation - with 1198 submissions received last year - and more to come.

The consultants’ reports presented at yesterday’s meeting include a Retail Quarter - Economic Resilience Report by First Retail Group, and a Retail Quarter Parking Study by AECOM.

Together, the reports assess George Street’s performance, function and constraints, while providing recommendations for Detailed Design work to follow.

The project aims to transform George Street into a destination where people want to live, work and spend time, as well as one that is a lively and active place to do business.

The work will include the renewal of aging - and in some cases failing - pipes, pavements and street furniture above and below George Street.

That includes stormwater and drinking water mains that were up to 150 years old, and a wastewater main that is earthenware, damaged, and at risk of further failure.

It made sense to reinstate the area with an upgraded streetscape at the same time, improving safety and the ‘look and feel’ of the area, to cement George Street as the city’s premiere retail destination and a more attractive place for people to visit.

The Economic Resilience assessment by First Retail underscores the economic case.

It highlighted that - in contrast with many other New Zealand centres - Dunedin has seen little improvement to the central city’s public realm in recent decades.

As a result, Dunedin’s Retail Quarter - centred on George Street - now appeared tired and was failing to deliver the vibrancy that cities like Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland were building into public spaces.

The Retail Quarter’s economic performance was also suffering as a result - spending grew just 1.37% in 2019 while footfall across key sites dropped and spending attrition (money leaving Dunedin’s economy) increased, as Otago experienced the highest online sales growth in New Zealand.

The report also noted customers’ spending patterns were changing on George Street, as the apparel sector dropped 5.8% over the past three years while spending on experiences, particularly hospitality (up 22%), increased.

The findings reinforce the need for redevelopment to make George Street a more pedestrian-friendly environment, encouraging people to stay longer and delivering economic, environmental and social benefits.

George Street had a "window of opportunity’’ to position itself for the post-COVID world, as changes to Dunedin’s consumer spending behaviour as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown were expected to be permanent.

Businesses would have to adapt, and "audacious efforts’’ may be needed to attract people back into shops and cafes.

"Dunedin should not emerge from this unprecedented economic event expecting success by delivering the same consumer experiences as it has done. The community will be expectant for improvements - in environment, proposition and culture."

The parking study by AECOM looked at the availability of car parking, occupancy rates and changes proposed in the area, before providing recommendations to address parking demand.

It found 83% of existing on-street parks and 85% of off-street parks were occupied at peak times in the George Street area.

Preliminary designs for the upgrade would remove approximately 20 on-street parking spaces from George Street, increasing parking occupancy rates in the area to about 89%, but still meant about 121 spaces would remain unoccupied and available at peak times.

At least another 1000 mostly privately-owned off-street parking spaces in the city centre, including in the Meridian Mall, had not been surveyed for occupancy rates, but were expected to face similar demands, meaning another 100 spare spaces on offer at peak times.

The report also identified opportunities to increase both the availability of, and access to, parking in the George Street upgrade area, including:

- Reconfiguring DCC-owned parking buildings to increase the number of pay-per-hour public parking.

- Reviewing parking guidance signage to ensure that people know where they can find off-street parking.

- Reviewing parking restrictions to better meet demands.

Other reports presented to councillors included a 3 Waters Preliminary Design Report, a 3 Waters Preliminary Design Report Enabling Works, an Urban Design Preliminary Design Report, a Retail Quarter Accessibility Review and a George Street Public Life Survey.

Council staff will now continue with another round of stakeholder and community engagement, which will help shape the Detailed Design and Detailed Business Case.

The Council will also explore options for the addition of real-time parking information in the central city, to help guide motorists to available parks.