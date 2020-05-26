Recycling collections restart in June - Hamilton City Council

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 19:10

Hamiltonians can recycle again, with kerbside collections set to resume next week.

From Tuesday 2 June, kerbside recycling collections will resume for tins, cans and plastics 1-2, as well as glass. Due to Queen’s Birthday Monday, the first round of collections will be one day later than usual, however they’ll default back to the normal days the following week.

Paper and cardboard will still be collected, but these items are temporarily being sent to landfill due to ongoing market disruptions caused by COVID-19. Rubbish bags will continue to be collected as normal.

Hamilton City Council’s Infrastructure Operations General Manager Eeva-Liisa Wright says getting recycling back up and running following the COVID-19 lockdown has been a significant challenge.

"As Alert Level 2 has settled in, we’ve taken some time to allow our receiving facilities to work through what they needed to put in place, so they can safely start collecting kerbside recycling again," says Ms Wright.

"We know Hamiltonians have been keen to see the service resume. So we also want to say a big thank you to everyone for their patience while we’ve been getting things sorted. It’s great to finally get our recycling service back on track in a way that is safe for our contractors and community."

Recycling collections for plastics 1-2, tins and cans stopped during Alert Levels 3 and 4 due to Government guidance and safety concerns for staff who sort recyclables by hand. The processes now sorted for Alert Level 2 will ensure any risks to recycling staff will be managed effectively.

Under Alert Level 2, Hamilton residents are being asked to continue to remove lids and make sure they rinse glass, cans, tins and plastics 1-2 before placing them in their green crates to help keep everyone safe. Doing this also ensures these items can be recycled rather than sent to landfill.

Ms Wright says the Council is expecting a lot more recycling than usual when services resume, but she urges people to not overfill their crates as they can be a health and safety hazard for staff.

For those eager to get recycling, the Hamilton Organic Centre in Wickham St will open for glass, cans, tins and plastics 1-2 drop-offs a week earlier - from Tuesday 26 May.

Ms Wright says the Lincoln St Refuse Transfer Station is still experiencing a high number of customer visits dropping off non-recyclable rubbish items since reopening at Alert Level 3.

"It would be really helpful at the moment if residents could avoid visiting the transfer station during peak times, which are currently when the station opens and between 10am to 12pm. Or, if they see long queues forming, to please come back at another time."

For more information visit hamilton.govt.nz/covid-19/rubbish-and-recycling

Summary of Council’s rubbish and recycling services:

Collection will be one day later (Tuesday 2 June) following Queen’s Birthday Monday:

This will include the normal kerbside rubbish collections.

Full kerbside recycling collection services will resume for glass, cans, tins and plastics type 1-2.

Paper and cardboard kerbside collections will continue but for now, will be sent to landfill, as they are usually processed offshore.

These services will default to the usual collection day pattern in the second week of June.

Drop-off for recyclables such as glass, cans, tins and plastics 1-2 is available at the Hamilton Organic Centre in Wickham St from Tuesday 26 May. Please do not drop unrecyclable items at this centre.

Rubbish drop-off only is available currently at the Lincoln St Refuse Transfer Station. Please do not drop off recycling there until further notice.