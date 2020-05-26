Dunedin's waterfront vision on hold for now

Tuesday, 26 May, 2020 - 18:58

Dunedin’s waterfront development project is being placed on hold while the city weathers the economic impact of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins says the decision - confirmed by councillors during the non-public part of Monday’s Dunedin City Council meeting - means the Council will withdraw from the Provincial Growth Fund process for now.

"The waterfront vision was one of a number of transformational projects the Council has been working to progress. What sets it apart from things like the Central City Plan is that it was always seen as public funding that would drive significant private investment.

"In the current economic climate those odds have gotten far longer, so we’re going to push pause on this until the economy improves."

On 30 October 2019, the city was awarded $19.9 million from the PGF to help pay for the first stage of transformation work on Dunedin’s waterfront.

The conditional funding agreement was to pay for groundworks, building platforms, public realm treatments and sea wall upgrades needed for the project, but the details of the agreement were still being finalised when the COVID-19 lockdown came into force.

Mr Hawkins says the economic impact of COVID-19 means the Council has decided to delay the project, but stressed the vision for the waterfront remained.

"This is a delay, not a death knell," he says.

"I’d also like to acknowledge the huge effort our staff have invested in this project in recent years, in particular Nicola Pinfold, who has worked tirelessly to align to ambitions of the various stakeholders involved."

The Government has been advised the Council will seek to re-engage with the PGF process in the future, and in the meantime will continue to progress design and consenting processes as far as is practicable while avoiding unnecessary cost.

The aim would be to ensure further delays could be avoided when the project and associated development might continue.

The decision to withdraw from PGF also means work on the waterfront bridge has been put on hold, pending a report to Council on the future of the project.