Serious crash in Tinwald, Ashburton - NZ Police

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Maronan Road in Tinwald, Ashburton.
The two-vehicle crash was reported around 6.10pm.
Initial reports indicate there are serious injuries.
The road is closed and diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.
