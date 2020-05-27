Demand for Trans-Tasman travel is soaring - NZ Compare

Wednesday, 27 May, 2020 - 07:00

Research conducted in both New Zealand and Australia by leading market research agency Opinion Compare ( https://www.opinioncompare.co.nz/), shows the desire of both countries to travel to respective countries is surging. An online survey of nationally representative samples in both countries (n=522 in New Zealand, n=504 in Australia) showed high intention and desire for Trans-Tasman travel.

In New Zealand, 47% of the adult population said they were likely to visit Australia if restrictions were lifted, while in Australia, a similar percentage of the adult population (43%) shared the same sentiment.

Top of the list for Kiwis by Australian State, was Queensland, followed by New South Wales and Victoria, with the following destinations the 15 most popular of those likely to travel to Australia

1 - Sydney - 38%

2 - Gold Coast - 36%

3 - Melbourne - 32%

4 - Brisbane - 24%

5 - Sunshine Coast - 23%

6 - Perth - 13%

7 - Blue Mountains - 9%

8 - Adelaide - 8%

9 - Far North Coast e.g. Byron Bay/Ballina - 7%

10 - Great Ocean Road - 7%

11 - Port Douglas - 7%

12 - Hobart - 7%

13 - Cairns - 6%

14 - Yarra Valley e.g. wineries - 6%

15 - Mornington Peninsula - 5%

In Australia, on the other side of the Tasman, the top destinations Australians were wanting to visit in New Zealand were:

1 - Auckland - 46%

2 - Christchurch - 35%

3 - Wellington - 34%

4 - Queenstown - 33%

5 - Bay of Islands - 21%

6 - Rotorua - 21%

7 - Milford Sound - 20%

8 - Lake Taupo - 16%

9 - Fox and Franz Josef Glaciers - 15%

10 - Tunnel Beach, Dunedin - 14%

11 - Hawke’s Bay - 13%

12 - Waitomo Glowworm Caves - 13%

13 - The Cook Islands / Rarotonga - 13% (Outside NZ)

14 - Mount Cook National Park - 11%

15 - Tongariro National Park - 10%

Gavin Male, CEO of Opinion Compare, said "these numbers should come as no surprise as after both countries start to lift restrictions and talk about the potential of travel between the countries, Australians and Kiwis are looking for travel options. What is interesting, and the subsequent challenge for the tourism authorities, is to compete against the more familiar destinations; as these are the default options for holiday makers."

Male added "In addition to uncovering where potential holiday makers were likely to visit, we measured their familiarity with each of the destinations; and it’s clear the more a person knows about a destination like the Gold Coast or Christchurch, the more likely they are to visit. But places like The Barossa Valley in South Australia or Wanaka in New Zealand, face the additional challenge of building awareness against the more established and well-known destinations"

APPENDIX

Familiarity Index [NZ Familiarity with Australian Destinations]

1Gold Coast

2Sydney

3Brisbane

4Melbourne CBD

5Sunshine Coast

6Perth

7Adelaide

8Cairns

9Northern Beaches eg: Manly

10Canberra

11Blue Mountains

12Great Ocean Road

13Hobart

14Port Douglas

15Far North Coast eg: Byron Bay/ Ballina

16Darwin

17Uluru

18Alice Springs

19Whitsunday Islands

20Qld Hinterland eg: Glasshouse Mountains, Mt Tamborine

21Whitsunday Islands

22Port Arthur

23Fraser Island

24Barossa Valley

25Mornington Peninsula

26Phillip Island

27Yarra Valley eg: wineries

28Margaret River

29Broome

30Launceston

31North Coast eg: Newcastle

32Stradbroke Islands

33Kangaroo Island

34Kakadu National Park

35Rottnest Island

36Flinders Ranges

37Mount Wellington

38South Coast eg: Jervis Bay

39Cable Beach

40Grampians National Park

41Katherine

42Central Coast eg: Terrigal

43Cape Tribulation

44Litchfield National Park

45Clare Valley

46Cradle Mountain

47Wineglass Bay

48Wilson Promontory

49High Country eg: Mount Buller

50Freycinet National Park

Familiarity Index [Australian Familiarity with New Zealand Destinations]

1Auckland

2Christchurch

3Wellington

4Queenstown

5Rotorua

6Milford Sound

7Bay Of Islands

8The Cook Islands / Rarotonga

9Lake Taupo

10Mount Cook National Park

11Fox And Franz Josef Glaciers

12Hawke’s Bay

13Waitomo Glowworm Caves

14Fiordland National Park

15Wanaka

16Coromandel Peninsula

17Whakarewarewa Geothermal Valley

18Abel Tasman National Park

19Waiheke Island

20Tunnel Beach, Dunedin

21Mount Maunganui

22Tongariro National Park

23Kaikoura

24Muriwai Beach

25Hokitika Gorge