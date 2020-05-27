Demand for Trans-Tasman travel is soaring - NZ Compare

|
Research conducted in both New Zealand and Australia by leading market research agency Opinion Compare ( https://www.opinioncompare.co.nz/), shows the desire of both countries to travel to respective countries is surging. An online survey of nationally representative samples in both countries (n=522 in New Zealand, n=504 in Australia) showed high intention and desire for Trans-Tasman travel.
In New Zealand, 47% of the adult population said they were likely to visit Australia if restrictions were lifted, while in Australia, a similar percentage of the adult population (43%) shared the same sentiment.
Top of the list for Kiwis by Australian State, was Queensland, followed by New South Wales and Victoria, with the following destinations the 15 most popular of those likely to travel to Australia
1 - Sydney - 38%
2 - Gold Coast - 36%
3 - Melbourne - 32%
4 - Brisbane - 24%
5 - Sunshine Coast - 23%
6 - Perth - 13%
7 - Blue Mountains - 9%
8 - Adelaide - 8%
9 - Far North Coast e.g. Byron Bay/Ballina - 7%
10 - Great Ocean Road - 7%
11 - Port Douglas - 7%
12 - Hobart - 7%
13 - Cairns - 6%
14 - Yarra Valley e.g. wineries - 6%
15 - Mornington Peninsula - 5%
In Australia, on the other side of the Tasman, the top destinations Australians were wanting to visit in New Zealand were:
1 - Auckland - 46%
2 - Christchurch - 35%
3 - Wellington - 34%
4 - Queenstown - 33%
5 - Bay of Islands - 21%
6 - Rotorua - 21%
7 - Milford Sound - 20%
8 - Lake Taupo - 16%
9 - Fox and Franz Josef Glaciers - 15%
10 - Tunnel Beach, Dunedin - 14%
11 - Hawke’s Bay - 13%
12 - Waitomo Glowworm Caves - 13%
13 - The Cook Islands / Rarotonga - 13% (Outside NZ)
14 - Mount Cook National Park - 11%
15 - Tongariro National Park - 10%
Gavin Male, CEO of Opinion Compare, said "these numbers should come as no surprise as after both countries start to lift restrictions and talk about the potential of travel between the countries, Australians and Kiwis are looking for travel options. What is interesting, and the subsequent challenge for the tourism authorities, is to compete against the more familiar destinations; as these are the default options for holiday makers."
Male added "In addition to uncovering where potential holiday makers were likely to visit, we measured their familiarity with each of the destinations; and it’s clear the more a person knows about a destination like the Gold Coast or Christchurch, the more likely they are to visit. But places like The Barossa Valley in South Australia or Wanaka in New Zealand, face the additional challenge of building awareness against the more established and well-known destinations"
APPENDIX
Familiarity Index [NZ Familiarity with Australian Destinations]
1Gold Coast
2Sydney
3Brisbane
4Melbourne CBD
5Sunshine Coast
6Perth
7Adelaide
8Cairns
9Northern Beaches eg: Manly
10Canberra
11Blue Mountains
12Great Ocean Road
13Hobart
14Port Douglas
15Far North Coast eg: Byron Bay/ Ballina
16Darwin
17Uluru
18Alice Springs
19Whitsunday Islands
20Qld Hinterland eg: Glasshouse Mountains, Mt Tamborine
21Whitsunday Islands
22Port Arthur
23Fraser Island
24Barossa Valley
25Mornington Peninsula
26Phillip Island
27Yarra Valley eg: wineries
28Margaret River
29Broome
30Launceston
31North Coast eg: Newcastle
32Stradbroke Islands
33Kangaroo Island
34Kakadu National Park
35Rottnest Island
36Flinders Ranges
37Mount Wellington
38South Coast eg: Jervis Bay
39Cable Beach
40Grampians National Park
41Katherine
42Central Coast eg: Terrigal
43Cape Tribulation
44Litchfield National Park
45Clare Valley
46Cradle Mountain
47Wineglass Bay
48Wilson Promontory
49High Country eg: Mount Buller
50Freycinet National Park
Familiarity Index [Australian Familiarity with New Zealand Destinations]
1Auckland
2Christchurch
3Wellington
4Queenstown
5Rotorua
6Milford Sound
7Bay Of Islands
8The Cook Islands / Rarotonga
9Lake Taupo
10Mount Cook National Park
11Fox And Franz Josef Glaciers
12Hawke’s Bay
13Waitomo Glowworm Caves
14Fiordland National Park
15Wanaka
16Coromandel Peninsula
17Whakarewarewa Geothermal Valley
18Abel Tasman National Park
19Waiheke Island
20Tunnel Beach, Dunedin
21Mount Maunganui
22Tongariro National Park
23Kaikoura
24Muriwai Beach
25Hokitika Gorge
