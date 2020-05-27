Croad Place recycling facility open - South Waikato District Council

Wednesday, 27 May, 2020 - 13:42

South Waikato District Council is pleased to advise its community that the Croad Place recycling facility in Tokoroa is open to the public.

"Our community is welcome to drop household recycling direct to the centre," said Phil Burt, Council’s Infrastructure and Maintenance Manager. "We know that many people in our community have stockpiled their recycling until we started processing recycling as normal. This is very much appreciated and shows fantastic commitment to the environment and waste management."

Residents are reminded that the while the centre is open, household recycling collections are still going to landfill, until coming weeks when all recycling (including from the recycling drop-off zones) will again be re-directed through our normal recycling processing facility.

"This will be the final step towards returning to our normal waste management service," said Mr Burt.

The Croad Place recycling facility is open normal hours, Monday to Friday 8am to 4pm; Saturday and Sunday 9am to 1pm.

Council’s thanks its community for their patience during the unusual COVID-19 circumstances.