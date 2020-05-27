Collision involving train and pedestrian in Tawa - NZ Police

|
Emergency services are responding to a collision between a train and a person at a level crossing near the intersection of Hinau Street and McClellan Street in Tawa.
Police were advised at 12.55pm.
There are currently cordons in place.
Updates will be provided when available.
